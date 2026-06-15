How To Earn $500 A Month From Accenture Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, June 18.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $3.71 per share, up from $3.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Accenture's quarterly revenue is $18.76 billion (it reported $17.73 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

According to recent news, Accenture agreed on June 8 to acquire Whalar, a leading creator and social agency, from Whalar Group.

With the recent buzz around Accenture, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Accenture has an annual dividend yield of 3.83%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $1.63 per share ($6.52 a year).

So, how can investors use its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 per month?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $156,658 or around 920 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $31,332 or around 184 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($6.52 in this case). So, $6,000 / $6.52 = 920 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $6.52 = 184 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

ACN Price Action: Shares of Accenture rose 1.7% to close at $170.28 on Thursday.

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