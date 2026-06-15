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Businessman is selecting Dividends on a virtual screen
June 15, 2026 6:02 AM 3 min read

5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index surging more than 350 points during the session.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 354 points to 51,202.26 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.50% to 7,431.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31% at 25,888.84 during Friday’s session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst: Matthew Prisco

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst: Timothy Arcuri

Photo via Shutterstock

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