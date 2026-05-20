How To Earn $500 A Month From Walmart Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 21.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, up from 61 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s quarterly revenue is $174.8 billion. It reported $163.98 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of quarterly earnings, on May 15, Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained Walmart at Overweight and raised the price target from $130 to $137.

With the recent buzz around Walmart, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Walmart has an annual dividend yield of 0.74%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 24.75 cents per share (99 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Walmart, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Walmart's $0.99 dividend: $6,000 / $0.99 = 6,061 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $813,386 worth of Walmart, or 6,061 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.99 = 1,212 shares, or $162,650 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

WMT Price Action: Shares of Walmart rose by 0.6% to close at $134.20 on Tuesday.

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