During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

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