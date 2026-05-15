Congressman A Big Fan Of Dividend Reinvestments: Here's His Core Blue Chip Stocks

Tracking the trading activity of members of Congress can reveal unusual timed purchases based on congressional committees and world events. For one member of Congress, tracking reveals a preference to invest in the same stocks over and over again using the dividend reinvestment method.

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Congressman's Dividend Winners

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) disclosed buying shares of six stocks this year, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Those six stocks are all ones he's purchased before, with the filings listing the trades as part of dividend reinvestment plans.

This means that Doggett reinvests the quarterly dividends in the stocks to buy more shares of the company.

Here are the six stocks bought by Doggett in 2026 and their current dividend yields:

Five of the six stocks bought by Doggett are members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with PPG Industries the lone stock not included. The index is well-known for tracking blue-chip stocks, with many paying out strong dividend yields.

Dividend reinvesting is a strategy used by some investors to grow their own portfolio and yields over time. The more shares that are acquired of each dividend paying stock, the more the dividend payout goes up as long as the stock keeps paying out dividends.

Many of the names above from Doggett have a history of increasing their dividend payouts each year as well, growing the dividend payments even more.

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