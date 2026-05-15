How To Earn $500 A Month From VF Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Analysts expect the apparel and footwear company to report a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share. Compare that to a loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for VF's quarterly revenue is $2.13 billion (it reported $2.14 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of quarterly earnings, BTIG analyst Janine Stichter, on May 6, upgraded VF from Neutral to Buy and announced a $23 price target.

With the recent buzz around VF, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, VF has an annual dividend yield of 2.08%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 9 cents per share (36 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from VF, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by VF's $0.36 dividend: $6,000 / $0.36 = 16,667 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $288,006 worth of VF, or 16,667 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.36 = 3,333 shares, or $57,594 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

VFC Price Action: Shares of VF gained by 0.9% to close at $17.28 on Thursday.

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