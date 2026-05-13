Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Photo via Shutterstock