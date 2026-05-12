How To Earn $500 A Month From Cisco Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 13.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, up from 96 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cisco's quarterly revenue is $15.56 billion (it reported $14.15 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of quarterly earnings, Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani, on May 4, maintained Cisco at Outperform and raised the price target from $100 to $110.

With the recent buzz around Cisco, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Cisco has an annual dividend yield of 1.70%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 42 cents per share ($1.68 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $352,529 or around 3,571 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $70,486 or around 714 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.68 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.68 = 3,571 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.68 = 714 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

CSCO Price Action: Shares of Cisco rose 2.2% to close at $98.72 on Monday.

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