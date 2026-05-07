During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW)

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC)

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