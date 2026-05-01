How To Earn $500 A Month From Tyson Foods Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Monday, May 4.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, down from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods' quarterly revenue is $13.61 billion (it reported $13.07 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of quarterly earnings, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery, on April 6, upgraded Tyson Foods from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $61 to $75.

With the recent buzz around Tyson Foods, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Tyson Foods has an annual dividend yield of 3.18%, with a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share ($2.04 per year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $188,430 or around 2,941 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $37,647 or around 588 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($2.04 in this case). So, $6,000 / $2.04 = 2,941 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $2.04 = 588 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

TSN Price Action: Shares of Tyson Foods gained 0.8% to close at $64.07 on Thursday.

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