Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT)

CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

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