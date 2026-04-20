How To Earn $500 A Month From GE Aerospace Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, up from $1.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue is $10.72 billion (it reported $9 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of quarterly earnings, Citigroup analyst John Godyn, on April 2, maintained a Buy rating on GE Aerospace and lowered the price target from $380 to $353.

With the recent buzz around GE Aerospace, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends, too. As of now, GE Aerospace has an annual dividend yield of 0.62%, with a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share ($1.88 per year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $970,479 or around 3,191 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $194,035 or around 638 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.88 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.88 = 3,191 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.88 = 638 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

GE Price Action: Shares of GE Aerospace gained 2% to close at $304.13 on Friday.

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