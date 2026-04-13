Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 14.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based bank to report quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, up from $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo’s quarterly revenue is $21.77 billion. It reported $20.15 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

With the recent buzz around Wells Fargo, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Wells Fargo has an annual dividend yield of 2.11%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 45 cents per share ($1.80 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $284,638 or around 3,333 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $56,962 or around 667 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.80 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.80 = 3,333 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.80 = 667 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: Compute the dividend yield by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in dividend payments can affect the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

WFC Price Action: Shares of Wells Fargo fell 07% to close at $85.40 on Friday.

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