Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

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