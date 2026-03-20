Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN)

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