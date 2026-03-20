How To Earn $500 A Month From Smithfield Foods Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

The consensus estimate for Smithfield Foods' quarterly revenue is $4.15 billion; it reported $3.95 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $138,660 or around 6,000 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $27,732 or around 1,200 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.00 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.00 = 6,000 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.00 = 1,200 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: Compute the dividend yield by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

SFD Price Action: Shares of Smithfield Foods fell 1.9% to close at $23.11 on Thursday.

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