How To Earn $500 A Month From Accenture Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, March 19.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.84 per share. That's up from $2.82 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Accenture's quarterly revenue is $17.83 billion (it reported $16.66 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of quarterly earnings, TD Cowen analyst Bryan C. Bergin, on Monday, maintained Accenture with a Buy and lowered the price target from $282 to $275.

With the recent buzz around Accenture, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Accenture has an annual dividend yield of 3.28%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $1.63 per share ($6.52 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Accenture, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Accenture's $6.52 dividend: $6,000 / $6.52 = 920 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $182,767 worth of Accenture, or 920 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $6.52 = 184 shares, or $36,553 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

ACN Price Action: Shares of Accenture fell by 0.3% to close at $198.66 on Tuesday.

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