During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Photo via Shutterstock