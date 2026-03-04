The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, March 5.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share. That’s up from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. Consensus estimates show Kroger's quarterly revenue at about $35.03 billion (it reported $34.31 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

Ahead of quarterly earnings, Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly, on Feb. 25, downgraded Kroger from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $70 to $68.

With the recent buzz around Kroger, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Kroger has an annual dividend yield of 2.04%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 35 cents per share ($1.40 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $294,191 or around 4,286 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $58,824 or around 857 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.40 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.40 = 4,286 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.40 = 857 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

KR Price Action: Shares of Kroger fell 0.6% to close at $68.64 on Tuesday.

