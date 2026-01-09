Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)

Dividend Yield: 6.80%

6.80% Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $48 to $47 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $48 to $47 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. JP Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $49 to $47 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%

analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $49 to $47 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56% Recent News: Verizon Communications said it will report fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC)

Dividend Yield: 4.06%

4.06% Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75% Recent News: On Nov. 26, Omnicom completed the acquisition of Interpublic.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dividend Yield: 5.04%

5.04% Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $23 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $23 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. JP Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $19 to $20 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $19 to $20 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%. Recent News: SiriusXM said it will release its fourth quarter operating and financial results on Thursday, Feb. 5.

