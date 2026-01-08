Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dividend Yield: 4.59%

4.59% UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $78 to $73 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst William Appicelli maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $78 to $73 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $72 to $71 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $72 to $71 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64% Recent News: On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dividend Yield: 5.03%

5.03% Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66% Recent News: On Nov. 5, Avista posted mixed quarterly results.

On Nov. 5, Avista posted mixed quarterly results.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Dividend Yield: 4.87%

4.87% Argus Research analyst John Eade upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $18 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst John Eade upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $18 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $12 to $13 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $12 to $13 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Dec. 5, AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.17595 per share.

On Dec. 5, AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.17595 per share.

