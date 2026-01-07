Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has developed a striking seasonal pattern that traders have come to recognize: January has historically been its strongest month of the year, and by a wide margin.

Over the past two decades, Netflix shares have posted an average January gain of 14.7%, finishing the month higher in 71% of years.

That performance meaningfully outpaces both the broader S&P 500 and most large-cap technology peers over the same period, cementing January as a recurring sweet spot for the streaming giant.

Two Decades of January Strength For Netflix

A review of January returns going back to 2005 highlights both the magnitude and consistency of the trend.

While there have been notable drawdowns—such as 2022's 29.1% slide amid a broader growth-stock rout—the upside years have been dominant.

Standout rallies include gains of:

+73.5% in 2012

+78.5% in 2013

+40.8% in 2018, and

+26.8% in 2019.

Even in more recent years, Netflix has continued to deliver solid January performances, rising 20% in 2023, 15.9% in 2024, and 9.6% in 2025.

Year NFLX January Return 2005 -6.73% 2006 1.81% 2007 -11.79% 2008 -5.52% 2009 20.91% 2010 13.00% 2011 21.84% 2012 73.47% 2013 78.46% 2014 11.18% 2015 29.33% 2016 -19.71% 2017 13.66% 2018 40.81% 2019 26.84% 2020 6.65% 2021 -1.54% 2022 -29.10% 2023 20.00% 2024 15.86% 2025 9.59% Average 14.7% % of gain 71% Data: TradingView

Why Does January Work So Well For Netflix?

One reason starts on the couch.

Holiday viewing often peaks in late December and early January. Families gather. Streaming hours rise. Netflix dominates attention during this period.

The company typically reports fourth-quarter earnings in mid-to-late January, and historically, those reports have frequently exceeded Wall Street expectations — particularly on subscriber growth and engagement.

While not every fourth-quarter earnings report triggered a rally — notable declines occurred in 2022 and 2019 — the upside reactions from Netflix shares have historically been larger and more frequent than the downside moves.

That asymmetry has helped fuel Netflix's January edge.

Netflix Q4 Earnings: Reporting Dates and Stock Reaction

Earnings Quarter Reporting Date Stock Reaction (Next Day) Q4 2015 Jan. 20, 2016 -5.00% Q4 2016 Jan. 19, 2017 3.86% Q4 2017 Jan. 22, 2018 9.98% Q4 2018 Jan. 17, 2019 -3.99% Q4 2019 Jan. 21, 2020 -3.58% Q4 2020 Jan. 21, 2021 16.85% Q4 2021 Jan. 20, 2022 -21.79% Q4 2022 Jan. 19, 2023 8.46% Q4 2023 Jan. 23, 2024 10.70% Q4 2024 Jan. 21, 2025 9.69% Q4 2025 Jan. 20, 2026 Pending Data: TradingView

What To Expect This Year?

Shares of Netflix are down by nearly 3% thus far in 2026. But looking ahead, the seasonal pattern remains in focus.

The streaming giant is expected to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 20, after the close. Traders already know the historical setup.

While January gains are not a guarantee for Netflix, history shows they have been the closest approximation.

For two decades, the calendar has often worked in its favor.