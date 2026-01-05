How To Earn $500 A Month From Jefferies Financial Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share, up from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial's quarterly revenue is $1.99 billion, up from $1.96 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 11, Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained Jefferies Financial with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $81 to $97.

With the recent buzz around Jefferies Financial, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Jefferies Financial has an annual dividend yield of 2.52%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 40 cents per share ($1.60 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $237,975 or around 3,750 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $47,595 or around 750 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.60 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.60 = 3,750 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.60 = 750 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

JEF Price Action: Shares of Jefferies Financial rose by 2.4% to close at $63.46 on Friday.

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock