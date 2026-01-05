Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dividend Yield: 2.84%

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $54 to $55 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $48 to $50 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: On Oct. 29, Avnet posted better-than-expected quarterly results.



Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Yield: 3.20%

3.20% Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $175 to $195 on Dec. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $225 to $210 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%

Recent News: On Oct. 21, Texas Instruments reported third-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion, beating analyst estimates of $4.65 billion.



Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Dividend Yield: 3.91%

3.91% DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $15 to $13 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $17 to $15 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: On Dec. 2, OneSpan named Shaun Bierweiler as chief revenue officer.



