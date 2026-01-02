Dogs Of The Dow: 10 High-Yield Stocks With Dividends Up To 6.8% - Including Several Warren Buffett Favorites

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record all-time highs in 2025 with many of the components ending the year higher. Along with serving as a well-known barometer of overall market health, the index offers some of the top yielding blue-chip stocks.

Here's a look at the top-yielding Dow Jones stocks heading into 2026.

Top Yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks

When looking for dividend stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has plenty of names to offer. Of the 30 components of the index, 28 currently pay dividends.

While investors can bet on the entire Dow Jones Industrial Average through ETFs like the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) , investors can also pick individual stocks from the 30 components of the index.

One popular strategy is to look at the "Dogs of the Dow," which often coincides with the beaten-down stocks of the index that also offer high dividend payouts.

Here are the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks to start 2026, with the dividend yield and stock performance in 2025 listed below.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ): 6.8% yield, +1.9% in 2025 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX): 4.5% yield, +5.2% in 2025 Merck Inc (NYSE:MRK): 3.2% yield, +5.8% in 2025 Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN): 3.1% yield, +25.6% in 2025 Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): 3.0% yield, -14.5% in 2025 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): 2.9% yield, +12.3% in 2025 UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH): 2.7% yield, -34.7% in 2025 Home Depot (NYSE:HD): 2.7% yield, -11.5% in 2025 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE): 2.6% yield, -15.8% in 2025 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): 2.5% yield, +43.1% in 2025

Overall, the average dividend yield of the top 10 payers in the index is 3.3% to start 2026.

The list includes several favorites of Warren Buffett, who recently stepped down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) at the end of 2025. Chevron and Coca-Cola are among the top holdings of the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway. The conglomerate also bought shares of UnitedHealth in 2025.

A look at the list shows that among the highest-yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, four were down in 2025, while six were up. UnitedHealth, Nike and Procter & Gamble all rank among the highest yielding and were also included in the five worst-performing stocks in the index for 2025.

When they say "dogs of the Dow," these could be the types of stocks they mean. The less than 10% gains for top yielders like Verizon, Chevron and Merck could also make those stocks attractive using the same methodology.

New Dow Jones Industrial Stocks Among Lowest Yielders

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has made several changes to the index over the last two years. The index added Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in February 2024, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance. In November 2024, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) were added to replace Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) respectively.

Here are the current dividend yields of the three newest components in the index:

Amazon.com: 0%

Nvidia: 0.02%

Sherwin-Williams: 1.0%

Amazon is one of only two stocks in the index that doesn't pay a dividend, with Boeing (NYSE:BA) the other. Nvidia is the lowest yielding stock in the index that pays out a dividend. Sherwin-Williams ranks towards the bottom of the index, with 20 stocks currently paying out a higher yield.

The average dividend yield of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is around 1.9% to start 2026, lower than the 2% average to start 2025. This could be due to the weight of the newer stocks and the fact that 23 of the 30 components ended 2025 higher than they started the year.

Investors will be watching to see whether any of the Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks raise their dividend payouts in 2025, with several companies having a history of doing so.

