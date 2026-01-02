Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Robert Half Inc (NYSE:RHI)

Dividend Yield: 8.69%

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $45 to $36 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $36 to $31 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

On Oct. 22, Robert Half posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RHI news.

Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT)

Dividend Yield: 7.98%

7.98% B of A Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $27 to $22 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

On Nov. 6, Karat Packaging posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KRT news

Kforce Inc (NYSE:KFRC)

Dividend Yield: 5.05%

5.05% UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $40 to $34.5 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $46 to $35 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

On Nov. 3, Kforce reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KFRC news

