Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Dividend Yield: 8.32%

8.32% JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $20 to $18 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Chris Schott maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $20 to $18 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained the stock with a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $20 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

analyst Susan Anderson maintained the stock with a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $20 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62% Recent News: On Nov. 5, Perrigo reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On Nov. 5, Perrigo reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PRGO news.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dividend Yield: 4.65%

4.65% B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $51 to $61 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Tim Anderson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $51 to $61 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $36 to $37 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $36 to $37 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70% Recent News: On Dec. 19, Bristol Myers Squibb announced an agreement with U.S. Government to improve affordability and access to critical medicines for Americans.

On Dec. 19, Bristol Myers Squibb announced an agreement with U.S. Government to improve affordability and access to critical medicines for Americans. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BMY news

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dividend Yield: 3.33%

3.33% JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $93 to $101 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

analyst Lisa Gill maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $93 to $101 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%. Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $95 to $98 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $95 to $98 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Dec. 9, CVS raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS and sales guidance.

On Dec. 9, CVS raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS and sales guidance. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CVS news

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock