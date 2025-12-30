Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Dividend Yield: 17.25%

17.25% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $7.25 to $7.5 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $7.25 to $7.5 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%. JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%

analyst Aaron Hecht maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54% Recent News: On Oct. 30, Invesco Mortgage Capital posted in-line quarterly earnings.

On Oct. 30, Invesco Mortgage Capital posted in-line quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest IVR news.

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Dividend Yield: 14.72%

14.72% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $14.5 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $14.5 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Jones Trading analyst Jason Weaver maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $14 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%

analyst Jason Weaver maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $14 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54% Recent News: On Oct. 20, Dynex Cap posted mixed quarterly results.

On Oct. 20, Dynex Cap posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DX news

Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA)

Dividend Yield: 14.94%

14.94% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $10.5 to $10.25 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $10.5 to $10.25 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%. Jones Trading analyst Jason Weaver maintained a Hold rating on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

analyst Jason Weaver maintained a Hold rating on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%. Recent News: On Nov. 6, MFA Financial posted mixed quarterly results.

On Nov. 6, MFA Financial posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MFA news

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock