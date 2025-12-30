How To Earn $500 A Month From Albertsons Companies Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share, down from 71 cents per share in the year-ago period. Albertsons is projected to report revenue of $19.17 billion, up from $18.77 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Dec. 23, Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained Albertsons with an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $21 to $20.

With the recent buzz around Albertsons Companies, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Albertsons has an annual dividend yield of 3.47%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 15 cents per share (60 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Albertsons, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Albertsons' $0.60 dividend: $6,000 / $0.60 = 10,000 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $172,900 worth of Albertsons Companies, or 10,000 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.60 = 2,000 shares, or $34,580 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

ACI Price Action: Shares of Albertsons Companies fell by 0.7% to close at $17.29 on Monday.

