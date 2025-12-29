Businessman is selecting Dividends on a virtual screen
December 29, 2025 2:57 PM 3 min read

Yield Traps Vs. Income Kings: Harsh Reality Of High-Dividend Stocks

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

For income-focused investors, a 10% dividend yield can be very attractive, but such high yields often signal significant underlying risk.

The Dividend Trap

A yield becomes a “trap” when the high percentage is caused by a collapsing stock price rather than a growing business.

Read Next: Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks: Lucid, MARA, Hims and More 

  • Payout Ratio: If a company pays out more than 100% of its earnings, it is cannibalizing its own capital to maintain the dividend, which eventually leads to a cut.
  • The Price-Yield Inverse: Because yield is calculated as annual dividend / stock price, a stock that drops 50% due to poor earnings will see its yield double on paper. Investors who fall into this trap often experience a dividend cut and capital loss simultaneously.
  • Debt Load: Companies in cyclical sectors (like energy) may use debt to fund dividends during downturns, which is unsustainable and increases bankruptcy risk.

The Benzinga Pro scanner feature was used to create a list of stocks with dividend yields above 10% (and market caps of at least $2 billion and floats above 5 million to filter out the noise). 

High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Company Name & TickerDividend Yield %Price
FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)17.39%$14.72
Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)14.77%$13.81
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)13.36%$10.78
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)12.72%$43.08
TORM Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)12.47%$19.89
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)12.20%$22.95
Blue Owl Capital Corp. (NYSE:OBDC)11.65%$12.70
Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)10.96%$5.37
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)10.41%$18.44
Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU)10.12%$9.29
Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)10.03%$18.75
Millrose Properties Inc. (NYSE:MRP)10.02%$29.94
Benzinga Pro scanner results

Read Next:Elon Musk Predicts A New Economy: No Poverty, No Hunger And Work Is Optional

Successful dividend investing requires looking past the headline yield. 

The harsh reality of high-dividend stocks is that total return—the combination of price appreciation and dividends—is what actually builds wealth. 

Before investing in high-yielders like those in the table above, savvy investors should scrutinize the company’s free cash flow (FCF). 

If a company is not generating enough actual cash to cover its checks, the high yield is a red flag.

Tax Treatment: Dividends vs. Capital Gains

Many 10%+ yielding stocks (like REITs and BDCs) pay non-qualified dividends, meaning they are taxed at the highest marginal income tax rate. 

Qualified dividends from established blue-chips (like Altria or Verizon) enjoy the same preferential rates as long-term capital gains.

High-yield seekers should consider holding non-qualified stocks in tax-advantaged accounts, like an IRA, to avoid a heavy tax bill.

Taxation depends on whether the dividend is qualified or non-qualified.

FeatureQualified DividendsNon-Qualified (Ordinary)Long-Term Cap Gains
CriteriaHeld for >60 days; U.S. corporation REITs, BDCs, short-term holdingsAssets held >1 year
Tax Rate0%, 15%, or 20%Ordinary Income (up to 37%)0%, 15%, or 20%

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

AGNC Logo
AGNCAGNC Investment Corp
$10.81-0.32%
Overview
DX Logo
DXDynex Capital Inc
$13.880.04%
FSK Logo
FSKFS KKR Capital Corp
$14.740.10%
HAFN Logo
HAFNHafnia Ltd
$5.36-0.21%
HTGC Logo
HTGCHercules Capital Inc
$18.780.46%
LYB Logo
LYBLyondellBasell Industries NV
$43.270.05%
MRP Logo
MRPMillrose Properties Inc
$30.01-1.25%
NLY Logo
NLYAnnaly Capital Management Inc
$23.00-0.63%
OBDC Logo
OBDCBlue Owl Capital Corp
$12.740.12%
STWD Logo
STWDStarwood Property Trust Inc
$18.50-0.24%
TRMD Logo
TRMDTORM PLC
$19.952.15%
WU Logo
WUThe Western Union Co
$9.32-0.80%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved