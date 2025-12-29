Yield Traps Vs. Income Kings: Harsh Reality Of High-Dividend Stocks

For income-focused investors, a 10% dividend yield can be very attractive, but such high yields often signal significant underlying risk.
The Dividend Trap
A yield becomes a “trap” when the high percentage is caused by a collapsing stock price rather than a growing business.
- Payout Ratio: If a company pays out more than 100% of its earnings, it is cannibalizing its own capital to maintain the dividend, which eventually leads to a cut.
- The Price-Yield Inverse: Because yield is calculated as annual dividend / stock price, a stock that drops 50% due to poor earnings will see its yield double on paper. Investors who fall into this trap often experience a dividend cut and capital loss simultaneously.
- Debt Load: Companies in cyclical sectors (like energy) may use debt to fund dividends during downturns, which is unsustainable and increases bankruptcy risk.
The Benzinga Pro scanner feature was used to create a list of stocks with dividend yields above 10% (and market caps of at least $2 billion and floats above 5 million to filter out the noise).
High-Yield Dividend Stocks
|Company Name & Ticker
|Dividend Yield %
|Price
|FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)
|17.39%
|$14.72
|Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)
|14.77%
|$13.81
|AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)
|13.36%
|$10.78
|LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)
|12.72%
|$43.08
|TORM Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)
|12.47%
|$19.89
|Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)
|12.20%
|$22.95
|Blue Owl Capital Corp. (NYSE:OBDC)
|11.65%
|$12.70
|Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)
|10.96%
|$5.37
|Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)
|10.41%
|$18.44
|Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU)
|10.12%
|$9.29
|Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)
|10.03%
|$18.75
|Millrose Properties Inc. (NYSE:MRP)
|10.02%
|$29.94
Successful dividend investing requires looking past the headline yield.
The harsh reality of high-dividend stocks is that total return—the combination of price appreciation and dividends—is what actually builds wealth.
Before investing in high-yielders like those in the table above, savvy investors should scrutinize the company’s free cash flow (FCF).
If a company is not generating enough actual cash to cover its checks, the high yield is a red flag.
Tax Treatment: Dividends vs. Capital Gains
Many 10%+ yielding stocks (like REITs and BDCs) pay non-qualified dividends, meaning they are taxed at the highest marginal income tax rate.
Qualified dividends from established blue-chips (like Altria or Verizon) enjoy the same preferential rates as long-term capital gains.
High-yield seekers should consider holding non-qualified stocks in tax-advantaged accounts, like an IRA, to avoid a heavy tax bill.
Taxation depends on whether the dividend is qualified or non-qualified.
|Feature
|Qualified Dividends
|Non-Qualified (Ordinary)
|Long-Term Cap Gains
|Criteria
|Held for >60 days; U.S. corporation
|REITs, BDCs, short-term holdings
|Assets held >1 year
|Tax Rate
|0%, 15%, or 20%
|Ordinary Income (up to 37%)
|0%, 15%, or 20%
