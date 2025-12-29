Yield Traps Vs. Income Kings: Harsh Reality Of High-Dividend Stocks

For income-focused investors, a 10% dividend yield can be very attractive, but such high yields often signal significant underlying risk.

The Dividend Trap

A yield becomes a “trap” when the high percentage is caused by a collapsing stock price rather than a growing business.

Payout Ratio: If a company pays out more than 100% of its earnings, it is cannibalizing its own capital to maintain the dividend, which eventually leads to a cut.

The Price-Yield Inverse: Because yield is calculated as annual dividend / stock price, a stock that drops 50% due to poor earnings will see its yield double on paper. Investors who fall into this trap often experience a dividend cut and capital loss simultaneously.

Debt Load: Companies in cyclical sectors (like energy) may use debt to fund dividends during downturns, which is unsustainable and increases bankruptcy risk.

The Benzinga Pro scanner feature was used to create a list of stocks with dividend yields above 10% (and market caps of at least $2 billion and floats above 5 million to filter out the noise).

High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Company Name & Ticker Dividend Yield % Price FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) 17.39% $14.72 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) 14.77% $13.81 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) 13.36% $10.78 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) 12.72% $43.08 TORM Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) 12.47% $19.89 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) 12.20% $22.95 Blue Owl Capital Corp. (NYSE:OBDC) 11.65% $12.70 Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) 10.96% $5.37 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) 10.41% $18.44 Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) 10.12% $9.29 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) 10.03% $18.75 Millrose Properties Inc. (NYSE:MRP) 10.02% $29.94

Benzinga Pro scanner results

Successful dividend investing requires looking past the headline yield.

The harsh reality of high-dividend stocks is that total return—the combination of price appreciation and dividends—is what actually builds wealth.

Before investing in high-yielders like those in the table above, savvy investors should scrutinize the company’s free cash flow (FCF).

If a company is not generating enough actual cash to cover its checks, the high yield is a red flag.

Tax Treatment: Dividends vs. Capital Gains

Many 10%+ yielding stocks (like REITs and BDCs) pay non-qualified dividends, meaning they are taxed at the highest marginal income tax rate.

Qualified dividends from established blue-chips (like Altria or Verizon) enjoy the same preferential rates as long-term capital gains.

High-yield seekers should consider holding non-qualified stocks in tax-advantaged accounts, like an IRA, to avoid a heavy tax bill.

Taxation depends on whether the dividend is qualified or non-qualified.

Feature Qualified Dividends Non-Qualified (Ordinary) Long-Term Cap Gains Criteria Held for >60 days; U.S. corporation REITs, BDCs, short-term holdings Assets held >1 year Tax Rate 0%, 15%, or 20% Ordinary Income (up to 37%) 0%, 15%, or 20%

