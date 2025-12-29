How To Earn $500 A Month From Apogee Enterprises Stock (APOG) Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Jan. 7, 2026.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share, down from $1.19 per share in the year-ago period. The company is expected to report revenue of $355.29 million, up from $341.34 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Nov. 17, DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman upgraded Apogee Enterprises from Neutral to Buy and announced a $47 price target.

With the recent buzz around Apogee Enterprises, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Apogee Enterprises offers an annual dividend yield of 2.74%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 26 cents per share ($1.04 a year).

How can investors leverage its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $218,991 or around 5,769 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $43,806 or around 1,154 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.04 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.04 = 5,769 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.04 = 1,154 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

APOG Price Action: Shares of Apogee Enterprises rose by 0.9% to close at $37.96 on Friday.

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock