Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Vitesse Energy Inc (NYSE:VTS)

Dividend Yield: 11.79%

analyst John White maintained the stock with a Buy rating and increased the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62% Recent News: On Nov. 3, Vitesse Energy posted mixed quarterly results.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Dividend Yield: 10.50%

analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $2.5 to $3 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65% Recent News: On Dec. 18, NAT entered into firm agreements to sell two Suezmax tankers at a net price of $50 million for both vessels.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM)

Dividend Yield: 13.41%

analyst Bobby Brooks maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4.5 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On Nov. 11, Evolution Petroleum posted downbeat quarterly sales.

Photo via Shutterstock