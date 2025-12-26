Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Dividend Yield: 8.20%

8.20% Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $19 to $18 on Dec. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $19 to $18 on Dec. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $21 to $19 on Dec. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $21 to $19 on Dec. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Dec. 19, ConAgra Brands posted a mixed quarter.

On Dec. 19, ConAgra Brands posted a mixed quarter.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Dividend Yield: 7.19%

7.19% B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $64 to $72 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

analyst Lisa Lewandowski maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $64 to $72 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%. Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $57 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%

analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $57 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57% Recent News: On Dec. 11, Altria Group announced the retirement of CEO Billy Gifford and appointment of Sal Mancuso as successor.

On Dec. 11, Altria Group announced the retirement of CEO Billy Gifford and appointment of Sal Mancuso as successor.

Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO)

Dividend Yield: 9.11%

9.11% DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $15 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

analyst Brian Holland maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $15 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%. Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $23 to $20 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $23 to $20 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64% Recent News: On Nov. 6, Flowers Foods posted in-line quarterly earnings.

On Nov. 6, Flowers Foods posted in-line quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock