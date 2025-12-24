Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Dividend Yield: 6.81%

6.81% Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Christine Cho maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9 on Dec. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst John Ivankoe downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9 on Dec. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On Nov. 7, the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Dividend Yield: 5.46%

5.46% Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $79 to $84 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $79 to $84 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71% Recent News: On Nov. 25, Best Buy reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Dividend Yield: 5.38%

5.38% Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric M Beder maintained a Hold rating on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Eric M Beder maintained a Hold rating on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $16.75 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $16.75 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64% Recent News: On Nov. 25, Guess posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

