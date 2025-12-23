Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) , last week, posted stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook.

On Dec. 17, the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.70. Quarterly net revenue of $8.31 billion, up by 18.7% year-over-year (Y/Y). It outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $8.09 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company projects fiscal 2026 net revenue of $32.400 billion (up from prior forecast of $31.30 billion) compared to analyst consensus of $31.523 billion and adjusted EPS of $11.55 (up from previous guidance $11.00) versus consensus estimate of $11.11.

With the recent buzz around Jabil, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Jabil currently has an annual dividend yield of 0.14%, or a quarterly dividend amount of 8 cents per share (32 cents a year).

To determine how to earn $500 per month from Jabil, we start with the annual target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Jabil's $0.32 dividend: $6,000 / $0.32 = 18,750 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $4,308,375 worth of Jabil, or 18,750 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.32 = 3,750 shares, or $861,675 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

JBL Price Action: Shares of Jabil gained by 1.4% to close at $229.78 on Monday.

