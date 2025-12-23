Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)

Dividend Yield: 6.90%

6.90% Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $47 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $49 to $47 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

On Dec. 18, Verizon Business and Kodiak AI reached a commercial agreement bringing Verizon connectivity and IoT data capabilities to Kodiak's driverless trucking solutions.

Recent News: On Dec. 18, Verizon Business and Kodiak AI reached a commercial agreement bringing Verizon connectivity and IoT data capabilities to Kodiak's driverless trucking solutions.

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Dividend Yield: 6.98%

6.98% Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Perform rating on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

Recent News: On Nov. 5, Shutterstock reported mixed quarterly results.

On Nov. 5, Shutterstock reported mixed quarterly results.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dividend Yield: 5.22%

5.22% Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and a price target of $23 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barrington Research analyst Patrick Sholl maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $28 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%

Recent News: On Nov. 18, SiriusXM named Zac Coughlin as chief financial officer.

On Nov. 18, SiriusXM named Zac Coughlin as chief financial officer.

Photo via Shutterstock