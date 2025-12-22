Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Dividend Yield: 4.49%

4.49% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $63 to $64 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $63 to $64 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $62 to $59 on Dec. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $62 to $59 on Dec. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On Oct. 31, Dominion Energy delivered a robust performance in the third quarter of 2025, with both adjusted earnings and revenue comfortably surpassing consensus expectations, underscoring the company's operational resilience and strategic execution.

On Oct. 31, Dominion Energy delivered a robust performance in the third quarter of 2025, with both adjusted earnings and revenue comfortably surpassing consensus expectations, underscoring the company's operational resilience and strategic execution. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest D news.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dividend Yield: 4.48%

4.48% UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $78 to $73 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst William Appicelli maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $78 to $73 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $72 to $71 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $72 to $71 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63% Recent News: On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

On Nov. 4, Eversource Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ES news

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dividend Yield: 5.20%

5.20% Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $38 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $41 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65% Recent News: On Dec. 16, Regency Centers elected Mark J. Parrell to its board of directors.

On Dec. 16, Regency Centers elected Mark J. Parrell to its board of directors. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest AVA news

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock