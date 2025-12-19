Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Dividend Yield: 4.45%

4.45% Evercore ISI Group analyst Steve Sakwa maintained an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $144 to $143 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Scotiabank analyst Nicholas Yulico downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $146 to $142 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

On Oct. 29, Mid-America Apartment posted downbeat quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MAA news.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dividend Yield: 4.46%

4.46% Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $66 to $65 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $75 to $70 on Nov. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

On Oct. 28, Equity Residential posted upbeat quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EQR news

Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG)

Dividend Yield: 4.46%

4.46% JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $81 to $76 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $81 to $77 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

On Dec. 16, Regency Centers elected Mark J. Parrell to its board of directors.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest REG news

Photo via Shutterstock