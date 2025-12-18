Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)

Dividend Yield: 6.07%

6.07% Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $26 to $25 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $23 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

On Oct. 23, Dow reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss.



SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Dividend Yield: 6.70%

6.70% B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Benchmark analyst Nathan Martin maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $13 on Nov. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

On Nov. 4, SunCoke Energy posted upbeat quarterly earnings.



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Yield: 4.49%

4.49% Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $71 to $74 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $75 to $67 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

On Nov. 5, Scotts Miracle Gro posted mixed quarterly results.



