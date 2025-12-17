Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI)

Dividend Yield: 2.98%

Dividend Yield: 2.98%

Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $8.5 to $9 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $14 on Feb. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: On Dec. 3, Methode Electronics posted upbeat quarterly results.



Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dividend Yield: 2.76%

Dividend Yield: 2.76%

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $65 to $85 on Dec. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $67 to $72 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%

Recent News: On Dec. 2, Microchip Technology announced it raised its FY26 guidance.



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dividend Yield: 4.30%

Dividend Yield: 4.30%

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $65 to $73 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $85 to $80 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%

Recent News: On Nov. 4, Skyworks Solutions posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.



