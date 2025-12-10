Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dividend Yield: 3.03%

3.03% Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $185 to $175 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Olivia Tong maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $185 to $175 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $164 to $153 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $164 to $153 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Oct. 24, the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 (+3% year over year), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.90.

On Oct. 24, the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 (+3% year over year), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.90.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dividend Yield: 3.93%

3.93% Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $161 to $172 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $161 to $172 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $144 to $140 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%

analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $144 to $140 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61% Recent News: On Dec. 8, PepsiCo announced a set of operational changes backed by activist investor Elliott Investment Management, including a supply chain review and a streamlined product lineup.

On Dec. 8, PepsiCo announced a set of operational changes backed by activist investor Elliott Investment Management, including a supply chain review and a streamlined product lineup.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dividend Yield: 3.70%

3.70% Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $63 to $62 on Nov. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $63 to $62 on Nov. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $75 to $74 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $75 to $74 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73% Recent News: On Oct. 28, Mondelez posted upbeat third-quarter earnings and lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance.

On Oct. 28, Mondelez posted upbeat third-quarter earnings and lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance.

Photo via Shutterstock