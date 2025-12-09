How To Earn $500 A Month From Cracker Barrel Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at 68 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 45 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel's quarterly revenue is $802.22 million, compared to $845.09 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in only three of the last 10 quarters. The revenue estimate would mark the lowest quarterly revenue for Cracker Barrel in 15 quarters, dating back to the third fiscal quarter of 2022 ($790.2 million).

With the recent buzz around Cracker Barrel, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Cracker Barrel an annual dividend yield of 3.59%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 25 cents per share ($1.00 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Cracker Barrel, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Cracker Barrel's $1.00 dividend: $6,000 / $1.00 = 6,000 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $159,720 worth of Cracker Barrel, or 6,000 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.00 = 1,200 shares, or $31,944 to generate $100 in monthly dividend income.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

CBRL Price Action: Shares of Cracker Barrel fell by 4.4% to close at $26.62 on Monday.

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock