Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dividend Yield: 7.71%

7.71% Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $5 to $6 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $5 to $6 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Dec. 1, Newell Brands announced plans to reduce global workforce by over 900 employees as a part of global productivity plan.

On Dec. 1, Newell Brands announced plans to reduce global workforce by over 900 employees as a part of global productivity plan. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NWL news.

Dividend Yield: 6.76%

6.76% JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $9 on Dec. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst John Ivankoe downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $9 on Dec. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained the stock with a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $11 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

analyst Chris O'Cull maintained the stock with a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $11 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70% Recent News: On Nov. 7, the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents.

On Nov. 7, the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WEN news

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Dividend Yield: 7.08%

7.08% Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and cut the price target from $44 to $35 on Nov. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and cut the price target from $44 to $35 on Nov. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65% Recent News: On Sept. 10, Oxford Industries reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates.

On Sept. 10, Oxford Industries reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OXM news

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock