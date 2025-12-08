How To Earn $500 A Month From Campbell's Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) will release earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share, down from 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s quarterly revenue is $2.66 billion. Last year, it reported $2.77 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Friday, Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained Campbell’s with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $33 to $30.

With the recent buzz around Campbell’s, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, Campbell’s offers an annual dividend yield of 5.27%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 39 cents per share ($1.56 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $113,842 or around 3,846 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $22,762 or around 769 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.56 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.56 = 3,846 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.56 = 769 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

CPB Price Action: Shares of Campbell’s rose 0.8% to close at $29.60 on Friday.

