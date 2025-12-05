Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dividend Yield: 8.25%

8.25% Truist Securities analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Nov. 5, RLJ Lodging reported mixed quarterly results.

On Nov. 5, RLJ Lodging reported mixed quarterly results.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Dividend Yield: 8.23%

8.23% Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $25 to $24 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $25 to $24 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $26 to $20 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $26 to $20 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Oct. 27, Easterly Government Properties posted upbeat quarterly results.

On Oct. 27, Easterly Government Properties posted upbeat quarterly results.

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Dividend Yield: 7.53%

7.53% Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $34 to $30 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $34 to $30 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $32 to $33 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $32 to $33 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68% Recent News: On Nov. 17, Highwoods Properties reported it has agreed to acquire 6Hundred at Legacy Union in Charlotte’s Uptown CBD, for a total expected investment of $223 million.

On Nov. 17, Highwoods Properties reported it has agreed to acquire 6Hundred at Legacy Union in Charlotte's Uptown CBD, for a total expected investment of $223 million.

