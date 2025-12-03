Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, up from 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's quarterly revenue is $10.64 billion ($10.18 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in five of the last 10 quarters, including in the most recently reported second quarter.

With the recent buzz around Dollar General, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, Dollar General offers an annual dividend yield of 2.14%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 59 cents per share ($2.36 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $279,696 or around 2,542 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $55,895 or around 508 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($2.36 in this case). So, $6,000 / $2.36 = 2,542 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $2.36 = 508 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

DG Price Action: Shares of Dollar General rose 0.6% to close at $110.03 on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock