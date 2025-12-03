Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dividend Yield: 3.21%

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $90 to $80 on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $64 to $60 on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

On Dec. 2, Microchip Technology raised its FY26 guidance.



Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Yield: 3.24%

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $225 to $210 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $200 to $170 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

On Oct. 21, Texas Instruments issued fourth-quarter EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.



Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:XRX)

Dividend Yield: 3.73%

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $4.5 to $3.5 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $8 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

On Nov. 19, Xerox named Chuck Butler as Chief Financial Officer.



