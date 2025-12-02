Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS)

Dividend Yield: 6.89%

6.89% Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $112 to $120 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $112 to $120 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $110 to $113 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $110 to $113 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On Oct. 28, United Parcel Service reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

On Oct. 28, United Parcel Service reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest UPS news.

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Dividend Yield: 6.80%

6.80% Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $35 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $35 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. JP Morgan analyst Andrew Polkowitz maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $34 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Andrew Polkowitz maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $34 on Nov. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Nov. 3, Insperity reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.

On Nov. 3, Insperity reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NSP news

Robert Half Inc (NYSE:RHI)

Dividend Yield: 8.60%

8.60% Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $45 to $36 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $45 to $36 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $36 to $31 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $36 to $31 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On Oct. 22, Robert Half posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Oct. 22, Robert Half posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RHI news

