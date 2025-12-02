American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share. That’s down from 48 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for American Eagle’s quarterly revenue is $1.32 billion ($1.29 billion a year earlier), according to Benzinga Pro.

With the recent buzz around American Eagle, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, American Eagle offers an annual dividend yield of 2.35%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 12.5 cents per share (50 cents a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $255,000 or around 12,000 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $51,000 or around 2,400 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.50 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.50 = 12,000 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.50 = 2,400 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, the yield will decrease as well.

AEO Price Action: Shares of American Eagle rose 3.5% to close at $21.25 on Monday.

On Nov. 25, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and an $18 price target.

