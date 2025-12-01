Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dividend Yield: 3.31%

3.31% Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $92 to $95 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $92 to $95 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $82 to $89 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $82 to $89 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On Nov. 20, CVS Health named David Joyner Chair of the board of directors.

On Nov. 20, CVS Health named David Joyner Chair of the board of directors.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Dividend Yield: 4.49%

4.49% Truist Securities analyst Srikripa Devarakonda initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $15 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Srikripa Devarakonda initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $15 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Goldman Sachs analyst Matt Dellatorre initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $10 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

analyst Matt Dellatorre initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $10 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69% Recent News: On Nov. 6, Viatris posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter.

On Nov. 6, Viatris posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dividend Yield: 5.04%

5.04% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $62 to $53 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $62 to $53 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Nov. 24, Bristol Myers Squibb disclosed that it received an approval from the European Commission to expand use of CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi for Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

On Nov. 24, Bristol Myers Squibb disclosed that it received an approval from the European Commission to expand use of CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi for Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Photo via Shutterstock